Jamaica reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 36 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,354.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported five more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,844.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 20 females and 16 males with ages ranging from six months to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (eight), Hanover (two), Kingston and St Andrew (seven), Manchester (one), St Catherine (four), St Ann (two) St Elizabeth (one), St James (five), St Thomas (two), Trelawny (two) and Westmoreland (two).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are:

A 35-year-old woman from St James and a 68-year-old woman, also from St James

Both died sometime in January or February.

Other deaths include:

An 81-year-old male from Portland, who died back in April 2021

A 76-year-old female from Portland, who died back in September 2021

A 95-year-old female from Portland, who died back in September 2021

The country also recorded 98 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,331.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 6.4%.

There are confirmed 300 active cases on the island.