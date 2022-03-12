Jamaica reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Jamaica reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deathsSaturday, March 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 36 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,354.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported five more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,844.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 20 females and 16 males with ages ranging from six months to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Clarendon (eight), Hanover (two), Kingston and St Andrew (seven), Manchester (one), St Catherine (four), St Ann (two) St Elizabeth (one), St James (five), St Thomas (two), Trelawny (two) and Westmoreland (two).
Meanwhile, the latest victims are:
A 35-year-old woman from St James and a 68-year-old woman, also from St James
Both died sometime in January or February.
Other deaths include:
An 81-year-old male from Portland, who died back in April 2021
A 76-year-old female from Portland, who died back in September 2021
A 95-year-old female from Portland, who died back in September 2021
The country also recorded 98 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,331.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 6.4%.
There are confirmed 300 active cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy