Jamaica reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Tuesday reported 385 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 96,331 and the death toll to 2,479.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 247 females and 138 males with ages ranging from 18 days to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (153), St James (52), St Catherine (51), St Ann (26), St Mary (26), Manchester (23), Trelawny (15), Westmoreland (13), Clarendon (11), St Thomas (six), St Elizabeth (five), Hanover (two), and Portland (two).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are two males, ages 42 and 67, both from Kingston and St Andrew.

The country also recorded 127 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,064.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 40.46%.

There are confirmed 3,467 active cases on the island.

