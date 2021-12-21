Jamaica reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Jamaica reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, one deathTuesday, December 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Tuesday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,127 and the death toll to 2,450.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 22 females and 16 males with ages ranging from two years to 90 years.
The cases were recorded in St James (seven), St Mary (seven), Kingston and St Andrew (six), St Thomas (five), Manchester (four), St Elizabeth (three), Clarendon (one), Hanover (one), Portland (one), St Ann (one), St Catherine (one), and Trelawny (one).
Meanwhile, the latest victim is a 79-year-old male from St Mary.
The country also recorded 296 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 64,300.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
