Jamaica reports 39 new COVID cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,539 and the death toll to 2,867.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 24 females and 15 males with ages ranging from eight months to 99 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (14), St Ann (nine), Clarendon (six), St Catherine (four), Kingston and St Andrew (three), Hanover (two), and Westmoreland (one).

Meanwhile, the latest fatalities are three women (ages 56, 79, and 85) and a 68-year-old man from St James. The deaths were reported under investigation in August 2021.

Another death was reported under investigation on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 142 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,254.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 5.1 per cent.

There are confirmed 287 active cases on the island.

Approximately 48 patients have been hospitalised, two of them critically ill.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.