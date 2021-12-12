Jamaica reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Sunday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,765 and the death toll to 2425.

Of the newly reported cases there were 24 females and 16 males with ages ranging from one day to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (16), Manchester (four), St Mary (four), Clarendon (three), St Ann (three), Hanover (two), St Catherine (two), St Elizabeth (two), Trelawny (two), and Westmoreland (two).

Meanwhile, the latest victim is a 91-year-old male from St Mary. The death occurred on December 11.

The country also recorded 49 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,451.

