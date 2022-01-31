Jamaica reports 410 new COVID cases, eight deaths

Jamaica reports 410 new COVID cases, eight deathsMonday, January 31, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 410 new cases of COVID-19 and eight fatalities on Sunday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 124,512 and the death toll to 2,659.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 252 females and 1597males with ages ranging from one day to 95 years. The sex of one of the cases was reported under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (92), St Catherine (51), St James (44), St Elizabeth (34), Westmoreland (34), Clarendon (33), St Mary (27), Manchester (24), St Ann (19), Hanover (19), St Thomas (17), Trelawny (11), and Portland (five).
Meanwhile, the latest victims include two males (ages 75 and 87) and two females (ages 77 and 85) from St Elizabeth. Also among the latest deaths were two males from Clarendon ages 89 and 91, and from Kingston and St Andrew, a 77-year-old female and an 82-year-old male.
The deaths were recorded between January 9 and January 29.
Two more deaths were reported under investigation.
The country also recorded 346 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 70,003.
The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 33 per cent.
There are 501 people hospitalised, 24 of them critically ill.
There are 7,864 confirmed active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
