Jamaica reports 41 new COVID cases, eight deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and eight fatalities on Monday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 127,706 and the death toll to 2,795.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 25 females and 16 males with ages ranging from one year to 82 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (nine), St James (nine), Westmoreland (eight), St Ann (six), Clarendon (three), Hanover (two), Kingston and St Andrew (two), Portland (one), and Trelawny (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include two females (ages 60 and 81) and an 87-year-old male from Hanover. Two women (ages 46 and 79) and a 54-year-old male from Westmoreland are also among the latest deaths. From Kingston and St Andrew, a 77-year-old woman was the latest fatality.

Six of the deaths were recorded between August and October 2021, while the other two were recorded in February of this year.

The country also recorded 166 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 75,445.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 4.4 per cent.

There are 182 people hospitalised, six of them critically ill.

There are 1,101 confirmed active cases on the island.

