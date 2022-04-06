Jamaica reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Tuesday reported 44 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,924.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported one more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,899.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 27 females and 17 males, with ages ranging from seven months to 82 years.

Meanwhile, the latest death is of an 81-year-old male from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation.

The country also recorded 84 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,588.

There are currently 226 confirmed active cases on the island.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 7.6 per cent.