Jamaica reports 47 new virus cases, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths on Tuesday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 89,170 and the confirmed deaths to 2,246.

The new cases comprise 21 females and 26 males with ages ranging from 42 days to 96 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 11 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, seven in St James, six each in St Catherine and Westmoreland, five each in Hanover and Trelawny, three in Manchester, two in St Mary, and one each in Clarendon and St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, the latest victims are three males — an 86-year-old from St Ann, a 77-year-old from Kingston & St Andrew, and a 67-year-old from Hanover.

Another death was reported as under investigation.

The ministry further reported 176 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 58,267.

There are 28,036 confirmed active cases on the island.

