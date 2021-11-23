Jamaica reports 48 new COVID cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 90,855, and total deaths to 2,363.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases comprise 25 females and 23 males with ages ranging from three months to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (11), St James (11), St Catherine (six), St Mary (six), Hanover (six), Trelawny (three), Clarendon (two), Portland (one), St Ann (one), and Westmoreland (one).

The latest deaths include a 90-year-old female from St Thomas, a 93-year-old female from St Elizabeth, an 82-year-old female from St Mary and a 96-year-old female from St Mary.

Another death was also reported as under investigation.

In the meantime, 129 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 61,965.