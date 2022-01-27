Jamaica reports 500 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 500 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths on Wednesday.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 122,463 and the death toll to 2,617.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 276 females and 221 males with ages ranging from 92 days to 97 years. The sex of three of the cases were reported under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (117), St Catherine (113), Manchester (56), St James (56), Westmoreland (48), St Elizabeth (30), St Thomas (26), Clarendon (26), St Catherine (16), Hanover (seven), Trelawny (three), and St Mary (two).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include a 90-year-old male from St Elizabeth and a 72-year-old male from St Catherine. Four more deaths were reported under investigation.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 200 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,949.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 36.5%.

There are 562 people hospitalised, 21 of them critically ill.

There are 10,696 confirmed active cases on the island.

