Jamaica reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and eight virus-related deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 88,530 and the confirmed deaths to 2,192.

The ministry said the latest deaths were recorded between August 25 and October 25.

The new cases comprise 24 females and 26 males with ages ranging from one year to 90 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 17 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 15 in St Catherine, five in St James, four in Hanover, two each in St Mary and Westmoreland, and one each in Manchester, Portland, St Ann, St Elizabeth, and St Thomas.

The latest victims are:

A 32-year-old female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

A 71-year-old male from St Catherine

A 91-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

A 59-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 63-year-old male from St. Ann

A 66-year-old male from Portland

A 54-year-old female from St Catherine

A 58-year-old female from St Mary

Three more deaths were reported under investigation while another was classified as coincidental.

The ministry further reported 238 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 57,182.

There are 28,553 confirmed active cases on the island.

