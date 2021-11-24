Jamaica reports 50 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday, bringing the local infection total to 90,905, and total deaths to 2,365.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases comprise 25 females and 25 males with ages ranging from two years to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (17), Kingston and St Andrew (12), Hanover (seven), St Thomas (four), Westmoreland (four), St James (two), Clarendon (two), Manchester (one), and St Mary (one).

The latest deaths include a 94-year-old female from St Catherine and a 70-year-old male from St Mary.

In the meantime, 103 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 62,068.