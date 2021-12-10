Jamaica reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,652 and the death toll to 2418.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 23 females and 28 males with ages ranging from seven months to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Hanover (nine), Westmoreland (nine), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), St James (eight), St Ann (seven), St Mary (four), Manchester (three), St Catherine (one), St Elizabeth (one), and Trelawny (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims were a 71-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from St James, both deaths were previously under investigation.

The deaths occurred between August and September 11, 2021.

Two other deaths were reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 48 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,358.

