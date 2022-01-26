Jamaica reports 527 new COVID cases, six deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 527 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 121,963 and the death toll to 2,615.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 301 females and 225 males with ages ranging from one day to 98 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (250), St Catherine (106), Clarendon (43), St James (33), St Thomas (24), Westmoreland (14), St Mary (14), Manchester (13), Portland (11), St Ann (10), Trelawny (six), St Elizabeth (two), and Hanover (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include two males (ages 28 and 84) from Kingston and St Andrew, an 83-year-old female and a 16-year-old male from St Catherine, a 74-year-old male from Manchester, and an 89-year-old female from St Ann.

Four of the deaths were previously reported under investigation.

The deaths occurred between August 2021 and January 2022.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 198 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,749.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 35.7%.

There are 559 people hospitalised, 25 of them critically ill.

There are 11,814 confirmed active cases on the island.

