Jamaica reports 53 new COVID cases, three more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths on Monday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 91,222 and the confirmed deaths to 2,391.

The new cases comprise 34 females and 19 males with ages ranging from one year to 91 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 15 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, seven in St James, six each in St Ann and St Catherine, five in Clarendon, three each in St Mary and Westmoreland, two each in Trelawny and Manchester, and one each in Hanover, Portland, St Elizabeth, and St Thomas.

The latest victims are an 82-year-old female from St Catherine, an 87-year-old female from St Catherine, and a 69-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

The ministry further reported 95 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 62,539.

