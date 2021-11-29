Jamaica reports 53 new COVID cases, three more deaths

Jamaica reports 53 new COVID cases, three more deathsMonday, November 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths on Monday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 91,222 and the confirmed deaths to 2,391.
The new cases comprise 34 females and 19 males with ages ranging from one year to 91 years.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 15 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, seven in St James, six each in St Ann and St Catherine, five in Clarendon, three each in St Mary and Westmoreland, two each in Trelawny and Manchester, and one each in Hanover, Portland, St Elizabeth, and St Thomas.
The latest victims are an 82-year-old female from St Catherine, an 87-year-old female from St Catherine, and a 69-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.
The ministry further reported 95 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 62,539.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy