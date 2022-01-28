Jamaica reports 584 new COVID cases, 18 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 18 COVID-19 fatalities and 584 new cases of the virus on Thursday.

This pushed the death toll to 2,635 and the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 123,047.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 342 females and 242 males with ages ranging from 30 days to 99 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (133), St Catherine (81), St Ann (68), St James (67), St Elizabeth (43), Clarendon (38), Portland (34), Hanover (27), St Thomas (24), Manchester (21), Westmoreland (19), St Mary (16), and Trelawny (13).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include four females (ages 47, 70, 86, and 86) and four males (ages 54, 64, 75, and 75) from Kingston and St Andrew. Also among the deaths were three females (ages 65, 84, and 91) and two males (ages 67 and 69) from St Catherine. Two males (ages 70 and 78) from Portland, a 70-year-old male from St Mary, an 80-year-old female from Manchester, and an 81-year-old male from St Ann were also reported as fatalities.

The deaths were recorded between January 17 and January 25, 2022.

Two more deaths were reported under investigation.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 309 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,258.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 46.3 per cent. There are 570 people hospitalised, 18 of them critically ill.

There are 9,657 confirmed active cases on the island.

