Jamaica reports 60 new virus cases, five deaths

Jamaica reports 60 new virus cases, five deathsSunday, November 14, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 60 new cases of the COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths on Sunday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 90,209 and the confirmed deaths to 2,327.
The new cases comprise 37 females and 23 males with ages ranging from 30 days to 90 years.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 15 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, nine each in Kingston and St Andrew and St Mary, six in St James, five in St Thomas, four in Hanover, three each in Manchester and St Elizabeth, two each in Clarendon and Trelawny and one each in St Ann and Westmoreland.
Meanwhile, the latest victims are:
- A 76 -year-old-male from St Ann;
- A 43-year-old female from St Elizabeth;
- A 27-year-old male from Westmoreland;
- A 56-year-old male from Westmoreland; and
- An 88-year-old male from Manchester.
Three more deaths were reported under investigation.
The ministry further reported 280 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 60,594.
