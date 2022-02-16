Jamaica reports 61 new COVID cases, five deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities on Tuesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 127,294 and the death toll to 2,755.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 33 females and 28 males, with ages ranging from one year to 90 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (18), Westmoreland (nine), Clarendon (seven), Kingston and St Andrew (six), St James (six), St Elizabeth (four), St Mary (four), Manchester (two), St Ann (two), Hanover (one), Portland (one), and Trelawny (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are from St Elizabeth including three men (ages 66, 70, and 85) and two women (ages 70 and 81). The deaths were recorded in January and February 2022.

Six more deaths were reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 184 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 73,872.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 12.7 per cent.

There are 296 people hospitalised, nine of them critically ill.

There are 1,715 confirmed active cases on the island.

