Jamaica reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,725 and the death toll to 2424.

Of the newly reported cases there were 50 females and 23 males with ages ranging from 81 days to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (23), St Catherine (12), Kingston and St Andrew (11), Hanover (eight), St Elizabeth (four), Westmoreland (four), St James (three), Trelawny (three), St Thomas (two), Clarendon (one), Portland (one), and Manchester (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are:

A 52-year-old male from St Ann;

A 92-year-old female from St Catherine;

A 78-year-old female from St Elizabeth;

An 82-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew;

A 63-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; and

A 95-year-old male from St Catherine.

The deaths occurred between December 1 and December 9.

The country also recorded 44 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,402.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.