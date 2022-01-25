Jamaica reports 754 new COVID cases, 10 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 754 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 virus-related deaths on Monday.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 121,436 and the death toll to 2,609.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 461 females and 293 males with ages ranging from 42 days to 99 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (187), St Catherine (136), St James (76), St Elizabeth (71), Westmoreland (68), St Mary (45), St Thomas (33), Manchester (28), Portland (27), Trelawny (24), Clarendon (22), Hanover (21), and St Ann (16).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include three males (ages 62, 76, and 90) and three females (ages 71, 81, and 82) from St Catherine. Also among the victims are three females (ages 59, 92, and 96) and a 57-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. Five of the deaths were previously reported under investigation.

The deaths occurred between March 2021 and January 2022.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 88 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,551.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 46%.

There are 559 people hospitalised, 24 of them critically ill.

There are 13,004 confirmed active cases on the island.

