Jamaica reports 769 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Monday reported 769 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 95,946 and the death toll to 2,477.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 439 females and 330 males with ages ranging from 17 days to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (230), St James (140), Manchester (84), St Ann (82), St Catherine (76), Westmoreland (23), Clarendon (23), St Thomas (22), St Elizabeth (20), St Mary (19), Hanover (19), Trelawny (16), and Portland (15).

Meanwhile, the latest victim is a 91-year-old male from St Ann. Another death was reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 124 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,937.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 48.4%.

There are confirmed 3,168 active cases on the island.

