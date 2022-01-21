Jamaica reports 773 new COVID cases, seven deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 773 new cases of COVID-19 and seven virus-related deaths on Thursday.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 117,717 and the death toll to 2,568.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 468 females and 305 males with ages ranging from six days to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (215), St Catherine (200), St Ann (112), Manchester (69), Clarendon (62), Portland (46), St Elizabeth (37), St Thomas (10), Westmoreland (nine), St James (seven), St Mary (four), Hanover (one), and Trelawny (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include four females (ages 73, 75, 80, and 89) and a 59-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. An 86-year-old male from St Ann and a 75-year-old male from St Catherine were also among the latest victims.

The deaths occurred between August 2021 and January 2022.

Five deaths were reported under investigation while another was reported as coincidental.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 199 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,079.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 48.2%.

There are 575 people hospitalised, 22 of them critically ill.

There are 13,989 confirmed active cases on the island.

