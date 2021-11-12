Jamaica reports 79 new COVID cases, nine more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional virus-related deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 90,005 and the death toll to 2,311.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between July 14 and November 10.

They were

A 72-year-old male from Westmoreland;

A 72-year-old male from Hanover;

A 69-year-old female from Manchester;

An 82-year-old male from Trelawny, which was previously under investigation;

An 81-year-old female from Trelawny;

A 56-year-old male from St Ann;

A 66-year-old male from KSA;

A 28-year-old female from Manchester; and

A 69-year-old male from St Ann.

The 79 newly reported cases are comprised of 40 females and 39 males with ages ranging from 28 days to 99 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (31), Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Catherine (seven), St James (five), St Thomas (four), Hanover (three), Manchester (three), St Mary (three), Westmoreland (two), Clarendon (one) and Trelawny (one).

The country also recorded 184 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 60,120.