Jamaica reports 80 new COVID cases, eight deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 and eight virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 127,516 and the death toll to 2,779.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 40 females and 40 males with ages ranging from two months to 103 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (15), St Catherine (14), St James (11), Manchester (nine), Westmoreland (seven), Clarendon (six), St Elizabeth (six), Trelawny (five), St Mary (three), St Thomas (two), Hanover (one), and St Ann (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include three people from Hanover — two females (ages 69 and 72), and a 33-year-old male. An 87-year-old male and a 67-year-old female, both from Kingston and St Andrew, a 71-year-old male from Westmoreland, a 40-year-old female from St James, and a 52-year-old female from St Mary were also among the latest deaths.

Five of the deaths were previously reported under investigation and were recorded between June and October last year. The other three deaths were recorded in February 2022.

Another death was reported as coincidental.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 313 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,840.

The positivity rate in the latest round of testing was 6.6 per cent.

There are 1,257 active cases in the island.