Jamaica reports 83 new COVID cases, 14 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 83 new cases of tCOVID-19 and 14 fatalities on Wednesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 127,377 and the death toll to 2,769.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 40 females and 43 males with ages ranging from 11 months to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (12), Westmoreland (three), Clarendon (six), Kingston and St Andrew (21), St James (11), St Elizabeth (seven), St Mary (one), Manchester (seven), St Ann (two), Hanover (zero), Portland (two), and Trelawny (two).

The country also recorded 278 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,150.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 10.3 per cent.

There are 271 people hospitalised, seven of them critically ill.

There are 1,537 confirmed active cases on the island.