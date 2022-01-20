Jamaica reports 860 new COVID cases, six deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 860 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths on Wednesday.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 116,944 and the death toll to 2,561.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 522 females and 338 males with ages ranging from 75 days to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (306), St Catherine (145), St James (93), St Thomas (71), Westmoreland (54), St Elizabeth (51), Manchester (46), St Ann (34), Clarendon (24), Trelawny (12), Hanover (12), Portland (nine), and St Mary (three).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include two males (ages 58 and 84) and a 94-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. An 89-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 61-year-old St Ann man, and a 67-year-old Manchester woman was also among the latest victims.

Two deaths were reported under investigation.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 199 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 67,880.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 47%.

There are 542 people hospitalised, 20 of them critically ill.

There are 14,478 confirmed active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.