Jamaica reports 87 new COVID cases, seven deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 and seven fatalities on Tuesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 126,437 and the death toll to 2,706.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 49 females and 38 males, with ages ranging from one week to 98 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (23), St Catherine (19), Clarendon (nine), Westmoreland (nine), Hanover (eight), Manchester (eight), St James (five), St Mary (two), Trelawny (two), St Ann (one), and St Elizabeth (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include six people from St Catherine — three females (ages 60, 77 and 84) and three males (ages 73, 74 and 78). An 89-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew was also reported among the latest deaths.

Three of the deaths reported were previously reported under investigation. The deaths were recorded between January and February 2022.

The country also recorded 159 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,977.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 15.6 per cent.

There are 367 people hospitalised, 10 of them critically ill.

There are 3,168 confirmed active cases on the island.

