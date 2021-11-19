Jamaica reports 91 new virus cases, 11 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 91 new cases of the COVID-19 and 11 virus-related deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 90,558 and the confirmed deaths to 2,354.

The new cases comprise 49 females and 42 males with ages ranging from two days to 93 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 18 of the cases were recorded in St James, 17 in St Ann, 15 in St Catherine, 14 in Kingston and St Andrew, eight in St Mary, six in Hanover, four in Westmoreland, and three each in Clarendon, Manchester, and St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, the latest victims are:

A 60-year-old male from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation;

An 82-year-old male from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation;

A 63-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation;

A 69-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation;

A 53-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation;

A 50-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew;

A 53-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew;

A 57-year-old female from St Thomas whose death was previously under investigation;

An 81-year-old female from St Thomas;

A 65-year-old male from St Mary; and

A 31-year-old male from St Ann.

Another death was reported as under investigation.

The ministry further reported 171 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 61,484.

