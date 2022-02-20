Jamaica reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday, February 19, bringing the infection total to 127,610 and total deaths to 2,784.

The new cases comprise 50 females and 44 males, with ages ranging from two days to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (24), St James (18), St Catherine (16), Westmoreland (11), Clarendon (five), St Manchester (four), St Ann (four), Elizabeth (four), Portland (three), Hanover (two), Trelawny (two) and St Thomas (one).

St Mary was the only parish to record zero cases.

The deceased are an 85-year-old female from Hanover; a 95-year-old female, a 47-year-old female and an 89-year-old male from St Elizabeth; and an 83-year-old male from St James.

The deaths occurred between October 2021 and February 2022.

There were 263 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 75,103.

Currently, 199 people are hospitalised, 22 of which are severely ill, while four are critically ill and 46 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry reported a 8.5 per cent positivity rate in the latest round of testing.