Jamaica reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Wednesday reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and no virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,226.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 54 females and 45 males with ages ranging from four years to 89 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (33), Kingston and St Andrew (24), Westmoreland (18), St Ann (16), St Catherine (three), St Mary (two), Hanover (one), Portland (one), and Trelawny (one).

Meanwhile, one death was reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 134 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 64,434.

