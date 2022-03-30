Jamaica reports eight new COVID cases, two deaths

Jamaica reports eight new COVID cases, two deathsWednesday, March 30, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities on Tuesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,735 and the death toll to 2,884.
Of the newly reported cases, there were six females and two males with ages ranging from 17 years to 98 years.
The cases were recorded in St James (five), Hanover (one), Kingston and St Andrew (one), and St Ann (one).
Meanwhile, the latest deaths are a 66-year-old woman whose death was recorded in March 2021 and a 67-year-old woman whose death was recorded in August 2021.
Three more deaths were reported as coincidental.
The country also recorded 68 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,052.
The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 2.6 per cent. There are 28 people hospitalised, none critically ill.
There are 189 confirmed active cases on the island.
