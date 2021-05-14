Jamaica sees big jump in flight bookings from US — report

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica is among seven destinations that have seen a jump of more than 100 per cent in flight bookings from US-based travellers in April 2021, as compared to January 2021, according to recently released data from online travel agency CheapOair.

The data shows that US-based travellers have almost doubled bookings to foreign destinations, which is up 89 per cent year-to-date.

"Vaccinations are continuing to roll out across the USA, so the American consumer is becoming more confident where travel is concerned. This, coupled with the stringent hygiene protocols put in place by airlines and airports worldwide, is fuelling rising interest in booking airline tickets to global destinations," commented Glenn Cusano, Co-CEO and CFO of Fareportal, the parent company of CheapOair and One Travel.

In April, US travellers' top 10 global destinations, ranked by per cent of bookings increase, are Greece, showing a 337 per cent increase in airline ticket bookings when compared to January numbers; Israel 259 per cent; the Bahamas 203 per cent; Jamaica 143 per cent; the Dominican Republic 134 per cent; Costa Rica 106 per cent; Puerto Rico 103 per cent; Mexico 95 per cent; El Salvador 67 per cent; and India 19 per cent.

Cusano continues, "The most recent information from the CDC shows that 58.5 per cent of Americans have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. That is a 79 per cent increase from slightly more than one month ago. Air travel numbers are moving upward, and we expect to see them continue to rise as summer arrives in the northern hemisphere."

CheapOair reminds the public to maintain proper COVID-19 health and safety precautions while travelling. For the latest country-specific information, consumers should check with the US Department of State - Bureau of Consular Affairs before departing for their destination.