Jamaica sends home three of four Haitian fishermen

Jamaica sends home three of four Haitian fishermenTuesday, October 12, 2021
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Three of four fishermen, whose boat landed in Portland on August 3, were this morning returned to Haiti. The fourth man was not allowed to board the plane because of the pilot's concern that they would be flying without an escort from the police or Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency.
Twenty-six-year-old Similien Mickenson will remain in Kingston until another flight is secured.
The three who left the country are 34-year-old Acnien Joslin, 56-year-old Willio St Fleur and 35-year-old Wawens Thelome.
The four, who came ashore along the Spring Garden shoreline in Buff Bay, went before the Portland Parish Court on September 24 to answer to charges of illegal entry. They all pleaded guilty and were each fined $5,000 or 15 days.
