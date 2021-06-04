Jamaica still on UK travel 'amber list' as T&T moved to red

Jamaica still on UK travel 'amber list' as T&T moved to redFriday, June 04, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The UK government on Thursday updated its travel "traffic light system", keeping Jamaica on the “amber list”, which requires travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days on their return and take several COVID-19 tests.
The UK advises against travel to amber-listed countries unless for a limited number of exceptional reasons, which does not include holidays.
Other Caribbean countries on this list are Aruba, Barbados, Belize, St Lucia, Grenada, Haiti and the Cayman Islands.
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago is among seven countries, which will move from the amber list to the red list from Tuesday, requiring 10 days of quarantine in a hotel on return.
The other countries affected are Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan.
Only travellers who have British or Irish citizenship or residency rights can enter the UK from these countries.
Portugal was also moved from the green list, which allowed free travel between the two countries.
Passengers arriving in the UK from a green list country don not need to quarantine but still require a passenger locator form and should take a COVID-19 test before travelling, and two days after returning.
Countries on the green list include: Australia, Brunei, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Singapore.
