Jamaica surpasses 500,000 vaccinations- Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica on Thursday surpassed 500,000 vaccinations.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement a short while ago on social media.

''This is a big milestone for Jamaica and we are well on the way to meeting our target of 700,000 vaccinations by the end of September,'' Tufton tweeted.

He urged Jamaica to continue encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Jamaica also welcomed 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Canada today, bringing vaccine donations to 800,000 since this month.