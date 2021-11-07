Jamaica surpasses one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines — Health Ministry

Jamaica surpasses one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines — Health MinistrySunday, November 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Sunday, November 7, surpassed the one million mark in doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as at 2:30 pm, the country distributed a total of 1,000,455 doses of the COVID 19 vaccines. Of this number 553,341 were first doses; 391,782 second doses, and 55,333 of the single-dose vaccine.
The ministry said that this achievement, which was previously announced as a November timeline, comes as the country continues its vaccination programme with blitz operations at several sites across the island on Saturday and Sunday.
"I would like to salute our public health team for their dedication and continued efforts in taking vaccination to the population through fix sites, blitz and community outreach. I also want to thank our partners in the private sector who have contributed to this effort," said Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.
Jamaica is currently administering three vaccines to the population -- AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, all of which have been approved by the World Health Organization.
The Health Ministry is encouraging Jamaicans to visit vaccination.moh.gov.jm or call 888-0NE-LOVE (663-5683) to find the nearest vaccination site.
"Although we still have some way to go to vaccinate our population, I hope this milestone will encourage Jamaicans not yet vaccinated to come on board. Vaccination saves lives and is the most effective response to COVID to restore normality to our lives," Tufton added.
