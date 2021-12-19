Jamaica to boost sustainable, robust MSME growth with IDB and EU support

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says Jamaica will boost sustainable and robust growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with €7.4 million (US$8.7 million) non-reimbursable investment financing approved by the IDB, with funds from the European Union's Caribbean Investment Facility (CIF).

“The new programme will foster innovation and productivity among established MSMEs with high growth potential; promote sustainable growth in scalable start-ups; and create a sustainable inventory of new high-growth potential start-ups,” said the IDB in a statement.

In addition, the Washington-based financial institution said the programme will foster the capabilities of the innovation ecosystem for technology transfer, and support women-led incubators and generation of transaction flow.

The IDB said about 120 women-owned MSMEs, 150 women entrepreneurs and researchers will benefit from the programme, as well as seven climate change projects and 16 COVID-19 pandemic response projects to be financed.

The beneficiaries are women-led MSMEs, scalable start-ups, new start-ups with high-growth potential and entrepreneurs with sustainable business ideas, the IDB said.

It said public and private institutions that support innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, such as incubators, accelerators, academic institutions and technology transfer offices, will also benefit.

“This operation is in line with IDB´s Vision 2025 – Reinvesting in the Americas: A Decade of Opportunities to achieve recovery and inclusive growth in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the areas of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, digital economy, gender and inclusion, and climate change,” the IDB said.

It said this operation complements a first US$25 million Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP), approved by the IDB in 2019 to finance the country's program to “Boost Innovation, Growth and Entrepreneurial Ecosystems” (BIGEE) by providing additional resources to address gender, climate change and COVID-19 impact for firms.