Jamaica to establish ties with two more African countries, Pacific island states

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica is to establish diplomatic ties with two more African countries and a number of developing Pacific island states.

Minister with responsibility for information Fayval Williams made the announcement a short while ago during the weekly post cabinet media briefing.

“Cabinet gave approval for the establishment of diplomatic relations with The Republic of Liberia and the Togolese Republic [Togo]. Jamaica has consistently sought to deepen relations with countries in Africa given the shared historical connections,” said Williams.

“It is important for Jamaica to diversify its bilateral partnerships as a means of broadening the scope of engagement and the pursuit of opportunities for increased trade, investment and political collaboration, as well as technical and economic cooperation,” added Williams.

She said as part of broadening the ties, the Cabinet has also approved the establishment of diplomatic relations with a number of Pacific island states including Kiribati, The Marshall Islands, Palau, Tonga and Tuvalu.

“The establishment of diplomatic relations with these countries will cement Jamaica's strategic plans to establish a greater presence in, and intensify relationships with the developing states of the Pacific.

“It will also provide opportunities for the diversification of Jamaica's bi-lateral, economic, technical and cultural relations portfolio given the shared similarities and challenges in population, climate and socio-political structures,” said Williams as she pointed out that there is scope for Jamaica to cooperate with the Pacific island states in many areas including environment, disaster risk management and education.

Arthur Hall