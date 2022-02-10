Jamaica to pressure US to exonerate Marcus Garvey - GG

As Jamaica marks 60 years of independence from Britain this year, the Government has signalled that it will be stepping up diplomatic efforts to clear the name of the country's first national hero, Marcus Garvey, who many felt was wrongfully convicted for mail fraud in the United States nearly 100 years ago.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen spoke to the efforts that will be made to clear Garvey's name as he delivered the Throne Speech to mark the start of the new parliamentary year at Gordon House Thursday morning.

“The 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations with the United States of America, provide a fitting context for advancing the process of clearing the name of the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Jamaica's first national hero,” Sir Patrick said to sustained applause.

“To that end the [Jamaican] government will utilise the avenues available to intercede with the government of the United States of America, building on past and existing efforts to lift this stain of his wrongful conviction,” Sir Patrick declared to more applause.

Garvey was imprisoned at the Atlanta Penitentiary in 1925, following his conviction for mail fraud. The charges brought against Garvey related to the sale of stock in the Black Star Line Inc, a corporation then existing under the laws of Delaware. Garvey's imprisonment was to be for five years, but in 1927 President Calvin Coolidge commuted his sentence and had him deported to Jamaica as an alien with a felony record.

Over the years, efforts have been made by both Jamaican and US politicians for Garvey to be exonerated of what they argue were trumped up charges. Recently, Member of Parliament for St Andrew South West, Dr Angela Brown-Burke tabled a resolution in the House of Representatives calling for Garvey's exoneration.

On February 4, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves urged Caricom countries and the rest of the world to put pressure on US President Joseph Biden to exonerate Garvey.

Gonsalves cited what he said was Garvey's unjust, flawed and dubious conviction for mail fraud almost a century ago.

In a memorandum to groups around the world, Gonsalves called for them to support the campaign to get the late Black Nationalist and Pan-Africanist exonerated.

The effort was initiated by the P J Patterson Centre for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy at the University of the West Indies, Mona.