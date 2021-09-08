Jamaica to ramp up testing for COVID Mu strain, says Tufton

ST JAMES, Jamaica — With yesterday's confirmation of the novel coronavirus' Mu variant being detected in the Caribbean, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has announced that his ministry intends to ramp up its testing for the new strain.

"Now that we know that there is the Mu variant in the Caribbean, and it is one of concern, then we will pay particular attention to ensure that we not only test for Delta and the other but we [also] test for this particular one," he said.

"We continue to conduct surveillance on the virus, its spread and the type of variant that is in the population. As you know we collect samples, we send samples to three sites out of Jamaica for those samples to be tested," Tufton told reporters during a vaccination tour in St James.

The health minister pointed out that new variants of the virus are expected as the world has not achieved herd immunity.

"It is something that we expect, new variants will emerge particularly because the world has not [reached] majority vaccination and that is what gives rise to new variants emerging," said Tufton.

However, he noted, the Ministry of Health and Wellness will "continue to monitor and announce once confirmed".

The Caribbean's first five cases of the Mu variant were announced in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rochelle Clayton