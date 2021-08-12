Jamaica to receive first 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine next week - Mitchell

Jamaica is set to receive a total of 600,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in three tranches of 200,000 each starting next week Tuesday, August 17.

This was confirmed on Thursday by the Chairman of the National Health Fund (NHF) Howard Mitchell, in response to questions from Observer Online.

Questions were asked after it was revealed that some 837,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be delivered in the coming days to a number of Caribbean countries which, like Jamaica are grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, Jamaica was not listed among them.

The countries listed are The Bahamas which will receive 397,000 doses, Trinidad and Tobago with 305,000 doses, Barbados 70,200 doses, St Vincent and the Grenadines 35,100 doses, Antigua and Barbuda 17, 550 doses and 11,700 doses for St Kitts and Nevis.

However, Mitchell said Jamaica is set to receive 200,000 doses on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the United States Government, National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez, said “The Biden-Harris Administration's highest priority in the Americas today is managing and ending the (COVID-19) pandemic and contributing to equitable recovery”.

When contacted Thursday afternoon, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton pointed this reporter to the weekly COVID Conversation which will be held later in the day and where more information on vaccines will be provided.

Tufton has previously said the Government aims to access enough vaccines to inoculate up to 65 per cent of the Jamaican population against the coronavirus by next March to build up herd immunity against the respiratory virus.

The coming shipment of 200,000 Pfizer vaccines will be the first of its kind to be administered in Jamaica. The dominant vaccine administered so far on the island is the AstraZeneca brand along with a few shots of the single dose Johnson and Johnson brand.