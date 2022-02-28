Jamaica to receive two garbage trucks from Japan

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica is to receive two garbage compactor trucks from Japan following the signing of an agreement between the two countries.

This was announced by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica Masaya Fujiwara at a recent reception held at his residence in Kingston to celebrate the 62nd birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan. The emperor acceded to the throne in May 2019 as the

126th Emperor of Japan.

Fujiwara said that Japan and Jamaica have been collaborating under the 'Osaka Blue Ocean Vision' for the elimination of additional marine litter by 2050.

“Very soon, we will sign a Grant Agreement for the provision of two Japanese garbage compactor trucks, which will be stationed in

Kingston,” he said.

He noted that the two countries are collaborating in the field of sustainable development, such as environmental protection, mitigation and prevention of natural disasters, adding that the project to improve the emergency communication system “is moving ahead”.

“We are also expecting to hand over patrol and rescue vessels in the near future, based on the agreement which was signed during the visit of Prime Minister Holness to Japan in 2019,” he said.

The Ambassador pointed out that Japan will double the assistance for adaptation to climate change, such as disaster risk reduction, “to approximately US$4.8 billion in five years to 2025”.

“We would like to continue to closely work together on this important agenda,” he added.

Fujiwara said that following the visit by Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to Jamaica last July, the two countries began discussions on enhancing cooperation in the field of “green” and “digital” in the recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“After our foreign minister's visit, several Jamaica International Cooperation Agency (JICA) study teams were dispatched from Japan to conduct the study of the possibilities of cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy, Smart City Development as well as Resilient Tourism,” he said.

He noted that JICA is also planning to conduct a study on the development needs and potential of hydrogen technology and value chains in

Jamaica.