Jamaica to submit first report on ILO's Domestic Workers Convention

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica is to submit its first report on the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Domestic Workers Convention (Convention 189).

This follows Cabinet's approval for its submission.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, who made the disclosure, said that Jamaica's report to the ILO provides an overview of the measures the Government has instituted to enforce the Convention, including the applicable laws enacted by Jamaica and the systems the country has in place.

“The report also noted the Pay and Conditions of Employment Branch (PEB) of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, to which domestic workers may report any actions that are not in keeping with decent work,” Williams said, while addressing a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

She noted that member states such as Jamaica are required to submit annual reports to the ILO on the agreed provisions of the Domestic Workers Convention, and the report that is submitted should outline the measures undertaken by the respective countries to enact the provisions of the Domestic Workers Convention.

The minister commended the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for its work towards the submission of Jamaica's first report.

Convention 189, which stipulates the safeguards for the welfare of domestic workers globally, was ratified by Jamaica on October 11, 2016.

The Convention offers specific protection to domestic workers. It lays down basic rights and principles and requires States to take a series of measures with a view to making decent work a reality for domestic workers.