Jamaica was represented at Barbados' Republic transition ceremony — Johnson Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson-Smith has rejected the suggestion that Jamaica had not sent a representative to Monday's ceremony in which Barbados severed ties with the British Monarchy and became a Republic.

"For those asking, Jamaica was well represented by H E Janice Miller, Ambassador of Jamaica to CARICOM," tweeted Johnson-Smith on Tuesday.

"PM @AndrewHolnessJM has also of course formally conveyed his congratulations to PM [Mia] Mottley and the people of Barbados," she indicated.

Speculation was rife across social media platforms that Jamaica had not sent a representative to the function like its Caribbean counterparts.

Questions were also raised on whether the Government had sent any official communication to the people of Barbados lauding their achievement, as the prime minister's social media pages had not indicated such.

However, Johnson-Smith, for her part, extended her "warmest congratulations" and "best wishes" to Barbados as they "build forward as a Republic". She made that tweet on Tuesday.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding had also extended congratulations to Barbados on becoming a Republic.

“Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and her government have demonstrated what is possible when vision and plans become effective action. To the people of Barbados, I extend my heartiest congratulations for completing this outstanding element of your national independence. Special congratulations to Dame Sandra Mason who was sworn in as the country’s first President, thereby becoming the Head of State of Barbados,” Golding stated on Tuesday in a statement.

The opposition leader disclosed, too, that the People's National Party will take steps to replace the British Monarch with a Jamaican as Head of State when it is re-elected as the next Government of Jamaica.