Jamaica welcomes SITE Midwest team

ST JAMES, Jamaica- The island's tourism industry could receive a boost in foreign exchange earnings in the medium to long-term, following a successful four-day SMART Forum involving several US-based key travel planners in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and events) tourism subsector.

The optimism came to light after the Groups and Conventions department at the Jamaica Tourist Board's (JTB) Miami office played an integral role in getting the hierarchy of the respected US- based SITE Midwest organisation to bring approximately 35 high-end travel planners from SITE Midwest to Montego Bay to experience the island's tourism product, while simultaneously holding their second Annual SMART Forum, recently.

It was the first time that the event, which was held at the Secrets Resorts and Spas and Sandals Royal Caribbean, was being staged outside of the US.

Amstar DMC along with other local SITE sponsors participated in hosting the delegates.

Leslie Beemer, a SITE member, who is based in Tennessee, said while participating in the forum, she had secured a confirmed booking of a group of 80 people to arrive at Secrets Resorts and Spas, for February 2022.

Encouraged by the positive forecast, resulting from the forum, local industry stakeholders have extended commendations to the JTB Groups and Conventions department in collaborating with SITE Midwest, in selecting Jamaica to host the event.

“We were very excited to have worked with the JTB along with other local partners to bring this event to the destination. The feedback from the delegates, as well as local stakeholders has been positive and it bodes well for the meetings, incentives, conference and events travel industry”, said Mike Farmer, director of sponsorship for the SITE Midwest.

Several of the MICE planners who attended the forum have collectively concurred that they will be promoting Jamaica as a choice destination to their clients to host programmes.

Local industry players deemed it a great opportunity to have had the SITE SMART Forum in Jamaica, which was also aimed at discussing best practices and trends within the industry.

“These discussions were helpful for Jamaica and an opportunity for all of us to collaborate together and hear from key MICE leaders within the industry so as to adapt best practices as we move forward,” stated John Woolcock, the JTB's Groups and Conventions Manager.

“The JTB has had a long-standing relationship with SITE and so the opportunity to take part in their SMART Forum was very timely. We were pleased that they selected Jamaica.”

“It was an opportunity for each of us to learn from each other, to implement best practices and really to move forward within the industry, which is so important for travel right now,” added Group Area Sales Manager for the Secrets and Breathless Resorts and Spas, Lylibeth Eaton.

Meanwhile, Farmer said he was grateful for the support that came from the Jamaican partners.

“What the JTB has done for us is just incredible. We are now better informed about Jamaica's diversified tourism product; its COVID-19 protocols are outstanding and this puts us in an advantageous position to better sell Jamaica and to do so with confidence,” said Farmer.

SITE Midwest is an affiliate of SITE Global, a world-wide organisation dedicated to strengthening and supporting the incentive travel industry. SITE is also the certifying body for that industry and offers professional development and continuing educational training for their members.