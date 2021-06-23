Jamaica welcomes much-needed vaccines from Mexico

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has welcomed the announcement by her counterpart, H E Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary for Foreign Relations of Mexico, of a donation to the government and people of Jamaica, of 35,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccines.

Johnson Smith stated, “Jamaica sincerely welcomes this generous offer from the United States of Mexico. It comes at a critical juncture and will be central to expanding our vaccination programme, which has been impacted by global vaccine supply constraints.”

The minister also spoke to the vibrancy of the relations between Jamaica and Mexico, noting that the partnership also “bears witness to the importance of South-South and Regional Cooperation during these very challenging times.”

Johnson Smith informed that Mexico is currently the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and in that capacity, has donated supplies of vaccines to other countries in the region. She advised that engagement within the context of CELAC, resulted in the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Jamaica, and the Secretariat of Health of Mexico earlier this week to address Jamaica's urgent need for vaccines.

She reiterated Jamaica's commitment to deepening the bonds of friendship with Mexico, reminding that on 18th March 2021, Jamaica and Mexico celebrated 55 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries enjoy active engagement at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels, in areas of cooperation such as security, education, culture, trade, tourism and investment.