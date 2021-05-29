Jamaica welcomes new air service from Miami to MoBay

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) yesterday welcomed Frontier Airlines' inaugural flight from Miami to Montego Bay.

The aircraft was greeted with a water cannon salute at the Sangster International Airport (MBJ) upon arrival where Regional Director at the Jamaica Tourist Board, Odette Dyer, was in attendance along with local dignitaries.

The new non-stop service will fly three times weekly into Montego Bay, departing Monday, Friday, and Saturday, the Tourist Board said.

"Today's touchdown is a special occasion, as it marks Frontier Airlines' inaugural service from Miami to Jamaica," Dyer said, “With pent-up demand for travel surfacing, now is the perfect time to introduce these new non-stop flights. Operating three times weekly, the flights will greatly increase the accessibility to Jamaica from our largest tourism market, the United States.”

The JTB noted that the Jamaican flag was also hung from the cockpit of the Airbus A320, which can carry up to 186 passengers.

Marking the day of the arrival and the flight number, respectively, the JTB said the 28th and 51st passengers to disembark the aircraft were gifted with Jamaican goodie bags from the JTB.

To expand the exposure that the new service will bring, the JTB has invited seven travel advisors from the US who will experience the island through a curated itinerary. The Board said the advisors will see first-hand the resilience of the destination which will empower them to promote the island to their clients.

“The future is very bright for tourism in Jamaica, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors year-round,” added Dyer.