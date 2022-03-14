Jamaica will continue to increase global presence, says GG

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, says the Government intends to continue to strengthen Jamaica's presence across the globe, including collaborating more closely with traditional and non-traditional partners.

He noted that the country has diplomatic relations with 169 countries, the most recent being the Republic of San Marino in Europe and the Togolese Republic in West Africa.

“Our relations will always be underpinned by the bedrock of common goals, ideals and values, as well as a shared commitment to world peace, human rights and global equitable and sustainable development,” he said.

The Governor-General was hosting the Annual Diplomatic Corps Cocktail Reception and Dinner at King's House, recently.

The event was postponed over the last two years due to the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a release, the Governor General said the Government and people of Jamaica are grateful for the support of the local diplomatic community and their governments in response to COVID-19.

“Your assistance in the form of vaccines, field hospitals, mobile and medical units, equipment, and contribution to other improvements to our health infrastructure, has enabled us to weather the storm,” Sir Patrick noted.

The Governor-General said that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, diplomatic relations were strengthened.

“The past two years have been difficult, [but] we were presented with some opportunities to learn and grow. The increased use of virtual connectivity, for instance, has allowed us to remain in contact and to conduct business despite the unprecedented circumstances,” he noted.

The dinner was part of activities marking Diplomatic Week 2022 under the theme 'Reigniting a Nation: Global Excellence, Our Mission'.