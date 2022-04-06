Jamaica will not withdraw bid for Commonwealth Secretary-General job – Morgan

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan, says there is no chance that Jamaica will withdraw the country's bid to have Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, installed as the next Secretary-General of The Commonwealth.

Morgan, who is the defacto Minister of Information, was responding to a question from a reporter at Wednesday's post-cabinet media briefing at Jamaica House. The question was posed in the context of the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, stating that Jamaica's candidature was a “monumental mistake” that would likely divide Caricom.

Browne made the comments following the surprise announcement from Jamaica House last Friday evening that Johnson Smith was throwing her hat in the ring. She will challenge the incumbent, the Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland in June. Scotland has indicated that she will be seeking a second term and Caricom leaders issued a communiqué at the end of their March 1-2 Inter-sessional summit held in Belize, in which they expressed their “overwhelming support for the re-election of Scotland as Secretary-General of The Commonwealth.

This prompted Browne's criticism of the Jamaican government. But, Morgan is insisting that Jamaica will be going all the way.

“Jamaica is a sovereign democracy. What that means is that Jamaica has a right, a responsibility towards its citizens and itself to push forward an approach that is in the interest of Jamaica. That interest also takes into consideration the regional associations and international associations we're a part of,” Morgan told the media briefing.

“And I don't think there's any evidence of a division in Caricom,” he added.

Morgan pointed out that Holness was engaged with other Caricom leaders Wednesday morning regarding the matter which Holness admitted in the Parliament on Tuesday had divided Caricom in the recent past. Morgan pointed out, like Holness, that Jamaica had received widespread support for Johnson Smith's candidature.

“What that says to you is that Jamaica's decision was sensible, it's a decision that was well thought out, recognizing the tremendous support that the candidature would have," said Morgan.

"As it relates to whether Kamina would withdraw, emphatically no,” he stated.